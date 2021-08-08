SOPB donates RM24,920 worth of cooking oil to Miri Hospital frontliners

MIRI (Aug 8): Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd (SOPB) donated RM24,920 worth of its in-house brand of cooking oil, Merris, to the frontliners at Miri Hospital Friday.

SOPB chief operating officer Eric Kiu, who handed the donation, said the initiative was meant to bring some relief to the dedicated frontliners who had been working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 situation.

“We hope that this small gesture would give them some encouragement in continuing to serve the people, despite the many challenges and difficulties that they are facing,” he said.

Merris cooking oil is produced locally in SOPB’s refinery plants, using freshly-harvested Sarawak-grown palm oil. It has high content of natural vitamin E, is free from cholesterol and trans-fats, and is also able to withstand relatively high levels of heat.

It is currently sold in 2kg and 5kg bottles, and is available at all major wholesalers and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, SOPB would schedule for another handing-over of donation to Bintulu Hospital next week.

Since 2013, the plantation group has been partnering with Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital in connection with its annual ‘Vision Care’ project, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of healthy and quality living specifically to decrease the risk of preventable blindness.

It prioritises the elderly folk in rural communities, who often do not have the necessary means to obtain immediate access to good medical facilities.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, SOPB has carried out several welfare aid projects through its special relief fund, by distributing essential food items to affected families living in and around the areas of its operation, especially to Penan community in Murum.