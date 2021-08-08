S’wak Marine Police Region 5 seize contraband liquor worth over RM350,000

BINTULU (Aug 8): A total of 2,150 cartons of liquor, believed to be contraband estimated to be worth RM354,863.52 were confiscated by the Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 during an operation yesterday.

During the operation, a trailer lorry carrying the goods was stopped and inspected at the roadside along Mile 12, Bintulu-Miri Road.

Also seized were a prime mover worth around RM250,000, a semi-container trailer valued at RM10,000 and a container worth RM5,000.

Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin in a statement said the total seizure during the operation was RM619,863.52.

He said a driver of the trailer lorry in his 40s was also detained to assist in the investigation under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967.

“From the inspection, it was found that the driver failed to produce any valid documents related to the ownership of the goods,” he said.

The suspect and the seized goods were handed over to Bintulu police headquarters (IPD) for further action.

Earlier, the enforcers from the Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Bintulu office also carried out an operation along Mile 8 Bintulu-Miri Road.

During the 7.30am operation, they detained a rigid tank truck carrying about 12,000 litres of diesel estimated to be worth RM25,800.

From the inspection, he said the 35-year-old tanker driver could not produce any valid documents related to the controlled item from KPDNHEP.

The case was later handed over to KPDNHEP for further investigation.