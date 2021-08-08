Teenager drowns after saving sister

PENAMPANG: A teenage girl drowned after saving her sister in Moyog River at Kampung Kambau here on Sunday morning.

The 16-year-old victim, whose identity has been withheld by authority, was found by villagers not far from where she was last seen around 11am.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police were informed of the incident at 11.14am.

“Police investigation revealed that the victim and three of her younger siblings had gone to the river for a swim around 9am.

“While they were swimming in the river, one of the victim’s younger sisters was swept away by the strong current.

“The victim managed to save her little sister but she herself faced difficulty swimming back to the river bank.

“One of the siblings then ran back home to inform their parents of the incident, prompting a search for the victim with help from villagers,” said Mohd Haris.

Villagers found the victim’s body not far from where she was reported missing and the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have ruled out any foul play in the case and classified it as sudden death.

Mohd Haris once again reminded parents to keep an eye on their children’s activity to avoid any untoward incident from happening.