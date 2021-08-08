Workers’ quarters in Bintulu placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 8): Another workers’ quarters at Bintulu has been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, SDMC said the Nam Joon Trading workers’ quarters was imposed with EMCO until Aug 20 to curb the transmission risk of Covid-19.

Aside from that, the committee said no extension of EMCO was announced for other localities today.

Separately, the EMCO for Rh Peter Mudai, Sungai Sian, Bintangor, Meradong; Rh Wat Jikang, Julau; Rh Mulok, Klua Krian, Saratok; and Rumah Jelaping anak Sumok, KM 22 Jalan Tatau/Sangan, Tatau has been lifted today.