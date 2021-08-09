11 succumb to Covid-19 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 infections in Sabah decreased slightly to 1,247 cases on Monday, which brought the cumulative positive cases to 95,082.

A total of 11 deaths were reported, including three in Tawau, two each in Tuaran and Papar and one each in Kota Marudu, Ranau, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

No new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the daily cases remained high in Sabah, though infections in several districts including Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran have reduced slightly.

He said Kota Kinabalu continued to register the most cases with 310 infections, followed by Tawau (206), Penampang (127), Tuaran (91), Sipitang (70), Putatan (55), Sandakan (52), Beaufort (49), Kota Belud (48), Keningau (46), Papar (45) and Telupid (36).

Tongod was the only district without new Covid-19 case on Monday.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said close contact screenings contributed 310 cases or 61 per cent to the infections in Kota Kinabalu, while 32 per cent were detected through symptomatic screenings (sporadic).

He said symptomatic screenings made up 32 per cent of the cases in Tuaran and 25 per cent in Penampang.

In Tawau, he said 142 cases or 69 per cent of the 206 new cases fell under close contact category.

Overall, he said 770 cases (62 per cent) of the daily cases on Monday were contributed by close contact screenings, 295 cases (24 per cent) under symptomatic category, 87 cases (seven per cent) from existing clusters.

He added that 842 patients were under Category 1 and 2, 11 in Category 3, five in Category 4 and two in Category 5, whereas 5.31 per cent of the new cases were still pending categorization.

On the other hand, Masidi said 858 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospital, whereas 4,447 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 1,064 in hospitals, 3,409 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC), 79 in temporary detention centre or prison and five in private facility.

He said there were 141 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) and 59 required ventilators.