Betong now Covid-19 yellow zone after only 19 cases reported in last two weeks

KUCHING (Aug 9): Betong district is now a Covid-19 yellow zone after reporting only 19 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The district joins Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pusa and Belaga as yellow zones.

SDMC also pointed out that there are 18 red zones in the state, namely Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Meradong, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

As for orange zones, there are currently five districts namely Dalat, Kapit, Kanowit, Beluru and Tebedu.

There are five green zones in the state, namely Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi and Limbang.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.