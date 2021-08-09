Bintulu fire station quarters one of five localities in S’wak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 9): The quarters of the Bintulu Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Station is one of five localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the Bintulu Bomba station quarters had been imposed with a two-week EMCO starting yesterday (Aug 8) until August 21.

Also placed under EMCO for two weeks on the same dates are the rented room above Six Two Street, No.14 Columbia Shop House in Bintulu; Rh Ngumbang anak Ajum, Nanga Sidang; and Rh Kilut anak Along, Sungai Selitut, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu in Tatau.

In Simunjan, Kampung Blau will be placed under EMCO from tomorrow (Aug 10) until August 23 while Kampung Tanjung Tuang in Kota Samarahan had its EMCO extended for another two weeks on the same dates.

The committee also announced that eight localities in five districts had its EMCO lifted today.

They are Rh Jamu, Peligong, Sebetan and Rh Pantan, Ulu Senulau in Saratok; Rumah Suring anak Jelian, Sg Bain, Tinjar and SK Sg Bain, Tinjar, in Beluru; Segala Rented House at Jalan Bintulu-Miri and the rented room above Car Wash in Bintulu; Kampung Kanchong Baru, Gedong in Simunjan; and Kampung Semera Hilir, Semera Masjid, Semera Lot and Semera Hulu, Sadong Jaya in Asajaya.