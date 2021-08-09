Body of Indian man found in Baram river

MARUDI (Aug 9): The body of a 29-year-old Indian man Rajan Ranjesh, who went missing after falling into the Baram river near Marudi Express Terminal wharf yesterday was found this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the victim’s body was found at around 9.30am by the search and rescue personnel.

“The body was found floating about 100 metres from the place where the victim is believed to have fallen into the river,” it said.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.