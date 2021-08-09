Bulau Bridge site relocated over safety concerns

MIRI (Aug 9): Public Works Department (JKR) Miri will relocate the construction of the RM4.1 million Bulau bridge at Hulu Sungai Sibuti to a new site due to public safety concerns.

Bekenu assemblywoman Datuk Rosey Yunus said the department had found after an analysis on the project site, that the location was not suitable for a bridge.

“Besides being located in a low lying area, there are many houses and electricity poles at the project site,” she said after visiting the new project site for Bulau bridge construction at Kampung Bulau area on Friday.

Rosey, who is also Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development, said the new site was not far from the initial site if the project,

“Compared to the first site, the new site for this Bulau bridge is spacious and safer, thus it is very suitable for us to implement,” she said.

Rosey said the new bridge was one of five projects approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during an event at Kampung Pintasan Tiris in Bekenu in 2019.

The other projects are tar sealed roads for Kampung Bulau, Kampung Tiris, Kampung Lubuk Buinih road and Tiris Bulau road.