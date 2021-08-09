Burst pipe causes water supply disruption in Subis, Beluru districts

KUCHING (Aug 9): Areas in Subis and Beluru districts covering Bukit Song, Bekenu, Bukit Peninjau, Beluru Phase 2 and up to the coastal area of Bekenu experienced water supply disruption Saturday afternoon due to a pipe burst at a construction site of Pan Borneo Highway.

Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement said Pan Borneo Highway contractor was informed of the incident and that repair works were carried out immediately to avoid water supply disruption in the affected areas.

“The repair works were completed around 2am Sunday.

“Water supply to the affected areas will be restored to normal in stages while areas located at end points and at hilly areas will likely take a longer period for water to be restored,” it said.

It also said that JBALB Miri Division technical team detected two more pipe leakages near the Marudi junction yesterday morning.

“It was found that this pipeline belonging to JBALB Miri Division often broke and leaked due to the construction work of the Pan Borneo Highway,” said the department.

It said JBALB Miri Division would deliver water supply to the affected areas to ensure that consumers could perform their daily activities until repair works were completed by the Pan Borneo Highway contractor.

JBALB Sarawak apologised for any inconvenience caused and assured that it would work together with the Pan Borneo Highway team to address this issue.

“The patience from our consumers is very much appreciated,” it added.

For the latest development, please visit JBALB Sarawak’s social media platform on Facebook (JBALB Sarawak), Instagram (@jbalbsarawak) or Twitter (jbalbsarawak).

Alternatively call the JBALB Call Centre at 082-262211 for any queries or complaints.