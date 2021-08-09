Covid-19: 589 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 17,236 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak’s latest Covid-19 cases came in at 589 today, a slight increase of eight cases from yesterday’s 581.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 81,917.

Selangor continued to rack up the biggest number of cases in the country at 5,740 followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,567), Kedah (1,328), Sabah (1,247), Johor (1,232), and Negeri Sembilan (1,215).

Other states which reported new cases were Perak (935), Kelantan (914), Penang (908), Pahang (604), Terengganu (501), Melaka (360), Putrajaya (66), Perlis (22) and

Labuan with eight cases.

Malaysia recorded a total of 17,236 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases in the country to 1,279,776 cases.