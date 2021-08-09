Covid-19: Four new clusters detected in S’wak with three in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 9): Four new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak, with three community clusters in Kuching and one workplace cluster in Bintulu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said that the new clusters in Kuching were dubbed the Taman Yen Yen Cluster, Crown Mas Cluster and Lorong Teruntum Cluster while the cluster in Bintulu is called the Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster.

“For the Taman Yen Yen Cluster in Kuching, it involves several families living at Taman Yen Yen, Jalan Matang here. A total of 72 individuals have been swabbed and 41 of them, including the index case, tested positive.”

The committee said all the patients were admitted to Sarawak General Hospital and its Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) in Kuching.

As for the Crown Mas Cluster, SDMC said it is a community cluster involving the workers of a business centre located at Lorong Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim, Jalan Pending here.

A total of 18 people underwent Covid-19 screening and 12 of them, including the index case, tested positive. All patients were also admitted to Sarawak General Hospital and its PKRC.

The third cluster in Kuching, Lorong Teruntum Cluster, involves several families living at a housing estate at Lorong Teruntum, Semariang Baru, Petra Jaya here.

“A total of 284 individuals were swabbed and 78 of them tested positive, including the index case. All patients have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital and its PKRC.”

The Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster in Bintulu involves a government agency’s residents quarters located at Jalan Pisang Raja, off Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi, said the committee.

It said 63 people have been swabbed for Covid-19 testing and 10 of them tested positive, including the index case. The remaining 53 individuals are still pending laboratory results and seven of the positive cases were reported today.

The patients from Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster were admitted to Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC.

Currently, there are a total of 91 active clusters in the state with 14 reporting 121 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases are Jalan Selalang Cluster, Sarikei with one case; Kampung Quop Cluster, Kuching (36); Kampung Telaga Air Cluster, Kuching (1); Sungai Sangan Cluster, Tatau (3); Tanjung Tuang Cluster, Samarahan (23); Jambatan Lemua Cluster, Beluru (1); Mega Suai Cluster, Subis (1); Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster, Bintulu (1) and Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster, Kuching (32).

Other clusters are Nanga Serenggas Cluster in Tatau with three new cases; Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster, Kuching (7); Sungai Serindak Cluster, Selangau (1); Jalan Buan Cluster, Tatau (4) and Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster, Bintulu (7).

Meanwhile, SDMC said that two Covid-19 clusters have come to an end, namely the Jalan Setia Raja Cluster in Kuching and Jalan Kidurong Lima Cluster in Bintulu, as no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.