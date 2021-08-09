Covid-19 SOP relaxations must hinge on stringent markers, Pakatan tells Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 9): The decision to relax Covid-19 curbs must be based on stringent indicators like higher inoculation rates and lower ratio of infections, Pakatan Harapan said today amid concerns about Putrajaya’s move to ease restrictions.

“The Pakatan Harapan Committee of Health cautions the prime minister and the Federal government to reopen the nation with due care, considering the vaccination coverage is still low and uneven across the different States,” it said in a statement.

“We urge the government to learn from their past mistakes and lift the movement restrictions gradually not abruptly, compassionately not forcefully, and to be evidence-based in their plans or risk an unwelcomed surge of Covid-19 cases in the community.”

Yesterday Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced certain leeway for fully-vaccinated Malaysians, such as being allowed to dine-in and interstate travel for married couples living separately.

The privilege will be accorded to citizens of states and federal territories in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan beginning tomorrow.

The move raised eyebrows among some public health experts who warned about the states’ low vaccination rate. Many of these states, like Penang and Kedah, are also seeing a sharp surge in cases.

PH suggested vaccination coverage must be at least 60 per cent before curbs can be eased, while high-risk groups like the elderly, disabled and those with co-morbidities are fully protected with two doses.

It also argued that healthcare capacity must be less than 70 per cent occupied and have adequate surge capacity, and an incidence rate of less than 250 per 100,000 of active cases.

The Find, Test, Trace, Isolate, Support (FTTIS) strategy must also be implemented, it said, calling it the bedrock of Covid infection control crucial to pulling down the national and state positive rate below the 5 per cent benchmark to achieve pandemic control.

The PH committee also suggested that fully vaccinated Malaysians be given a “Green Pass” that allows them to enjoy certain privileges like accessing indoor non-contact sports and recreational facilities, retail privileges in supermarkets and shopping malls.

The bloc expressed hope the pass can be used to incentivise vaccine deniers and hesitant to get fully immunised.

“There is a pressing need for a paradigm shift from a #stayhome mindset to #staysafe. The latter has wreaked havoc with the rakyat’s physical and psychological health,” it said.

“The #staysafe mindset means that whilst enjoying the benefits of our new found freedom, every person must endeavour to the pandemic trinity of masking, distancing and hygiene.”

The statement was undersigned by 12 PH lawmakers, including former health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad. – Malay Mail