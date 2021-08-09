Covid-19: Three deaths, 589 new cases in Sarawak; Kuching tops list with 348

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak today recorded 589 new Covid-19 cases, more than half of which were registered in Kuching, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state also reported three death cases, bringing the death toll to 471.

“Kuching was the only district out of the 24 districts reporting new cases today which recorded triple-digit cases with 348.

“The other districts are Mukah with 70 cases, Saratok (32), Samarahan (24), Kabong (20), Bau (19), Serian (15), Sibu (11), Tatau (11), Bintulu (10), Miri (8), Sri Aman (5), Selangau (3), Kapit (2), Subis (2), and one each in Betong, Lundu, Sarikei, Tebedu, Lawas, Song, Julau, Beluru, and Simunjan,” it said.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 81,917.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 390 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 121 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 40 from other screenings at health facilities; and 36 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

“Two positive cases were also detected from Import B cases where the individuals had returned or entered from Kelantan and Terengganu,” it added.

On the latest fatalities, it said two of the cases involved octogenarians.

“One of them was an 85-year-old woman from Kuching who tested positive on August 6. The body of the victim, who had a history of hypertension and stroke, was brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The other victim involved an 80-year-old man from Sri Aman with a history of hypertension, chronic kidney disease and stroke,” it said, adding that the victim whose body was brought to Sri Aman Hospital had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 8.

On the 471st death case, it said the victim was a 56-year-old man from Simunjan who died at SGH.

“The victim had tested positive on July 30. He also had a history of hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity,” it said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients today exceeded Sarawak’s new infection cases with 837 allowed to be discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

More than half of the patients were discharged from SGH and the PKRC under SGH at 529 while PKRC Unimas and PKRC Serian each discharged 71 patients.

There were also 36 patients who were discharged from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital (35); PKRC Betong (28); Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital (21); Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC under Bintulu Hospital (19); PKRC Mukah (14); Kapit Hospital and the PKRC under Kapit Hospital (10); and one each from Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital, Limbang Hospital and PKRC Lawas.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 74,063 or 90.41 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 7,203 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 4,152 were being treated at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 690 at PKRC Serian; 648 at PKRC Unimas; 415 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 367 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 327 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 196 at PKRC Mukah; 176 at PKRC Betong; 132 at Sri Aman Hospital; 63 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 28 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; and nine at PKRC Lawas.