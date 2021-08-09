Dr Sim: Most Covid-19 cases in Kuching detected through close contact tracing in 110 locations

KUCHING (Aug 9): A total of 179 of the total 263 Covid-19 infections reported in Kuching yesterday were detected through close contact tracing in 110 locations all over the division, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“51 of these cases are linked to family clusters, 26 cases connected to workplace clusters and 22 cases associated with social clusters,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said 112 of the total infections in Kuching involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

He added that the vaccination status of 87 other positive cases was yet to be determined while 66 others were not eligible for vaccination, 47 others had received their first dose of the vaccine and eight others had not been vaccinated.

“26 cases are linked to an active case detection (ACD), 19 others were symptomatic during testing and one pretest case before hospital admission,” he said.

In Serian, Dr Sim said 53 of the total 84 cases reported in the division were detected through close contact tracing in 26 locations there.

He said while 21 cases were linked to ACD, 12 other cases were symptomatic during when their swab tests were taken.

According to Dr Sim, 24 cases out of the total 33 Covid-19 infections detected in Samarahan are linked to close contact swabs in 10 locations.

“Four individuals were symptomatic when their swab tests were taken and three other cases were connected to ACD,” he added.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded another 581 new cases with Kuching topping the list of infections followed by Serian (84), Sri Aman (42), Samarahan (33) and others.

No deaths were reported and the state’s pandemic death toll remains unchanged at 468.