Ex-Chief Conservator of Forests takes on new role

KOTA KINABALU: The former Chief Conservator of Forests, Datuk Sam Mannan, has been appointed deputy director of Yayasan Sabah.

Mannan reported for duty at his office in Menara Tun Mustapha on Monday.

He will be assisting the director of Yayasan Sabah cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Datuk Haji Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar in his day-to-day duties.

Sixty-four-year-old Mannan from Lahad Datu, is a Forestry graduate from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand, and holds an honours degree in forestry science. His experience in this field will be valuable to the Yayasan Sabah Group as it moves forward in expanding its certification programme in sustainability and other avenues.

According to Ghulamhaidar, Mannan will bring to the job a wealth of knowledge that his years of experience have afforded him. Furthermore, being a well-experienced civil servant, he will be actively involved in the Yayasan Sabah Group’s various programmes.

“With a vast knowledge of foresty and conservation besides extensive networking with international bodies, Datuk Sam Mannan’s appointment will significantly assist Yayasan Sabah Group and its conservation efforts,” Ghulamhaidar added.

In his many years as a practising Forester, Mannan had briefed His Royal Highness Prince Charles on Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) as practised in Sabah, at St James Palace, London in 2011. Mannan entertained Prince William during his visit to Danum Valley in 2012. He had his team honoured in an event in 2017 in London by Prince William on the achievements of Sabah in conserving her natural wealth.

Furthermore, in 2012 at the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (Rio+20), the Forestry Department of Sabah was likewise honoured to brief the audience on Sabah’s SFM practices.

The Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees welcomes Mannan to its fraternity for the greater good.