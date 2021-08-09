Five Sabah localities under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Five localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from August 11 to 24.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the EMCO would be enforced at PPR Taman Sri Balung and PPR Taman Sri Titingan in Tawau, Kem 2 Tolokoson in Tenom, Kg Kota Tuaran in Tuaran and Kg Sarikan in Nabawan.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO imposed on Taman Kinarut Ria, Papar, which was scheduled to end today (Aug 10), would be extended for another two weeks from August 11 to 24.

On the other hand, he said the EMCO at Kg Mananam, Tongod was lifted on Aug 9, whereas that in Kg Kauran, Kg Patikang Ulu, Focus Lumber factory and quarters, Veracity factory and quarters, Hasil Jadi factory and quarters, IDA Driving Centre and Indonesian settlement in Keningau, Ladang Pontian Kuril housing in Kinabatangan, Kg Menengah, Kg Buang Sayang and Kg Pasir Putih in Sipitang, Kg Mostyn Lama in Kunak, Kg Tawadakan in Kota Belud and Kg Madsiang in Penampang would end Aug 10 as scheduled.

Separately, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) had issued compounds to an iced tea vendor at Jalan Kalansanan, a bun vendor and two durian vendors at Jalan Tuaran Bypass for failing to provide the tools to record customers’ details, and to a restaurant in Inanam for setting up tables and chairs outside its premises.

Another compound was issued to an individual for not registering via the MySejahtera application.

Overall, Masidi said 27 compounds were issued throughout Sabah for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations.

The offences included failing to register presence at premises (six), not wearing face masks (seven), violating movement control order (eight), exceeding the number of passengers permitted in a vehicle (three), entering or leaving ECMO area (one), taking children under 12 years old to public places or dine-in at eateries (two).

He added that an arrest was also made under the Fisheries Act 1985 following SOP enforcement by the marine police and Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).