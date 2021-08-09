Frontliners lauded for helping to contain spread of Covid-19

KAPIT (Aug 9): A ‘Thank You Frontliners programme’ organised by Unit Komunikasi Awam Sarawak (Ukas) was held at Sri Baleh here yesterday.

It was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who described the frontliners as modern-day Florence Nightingale who looked after the sick and wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.

“The frontliners help to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic since the outbreak in March 2020. Their dedication and commitment deserve our praise,” he said.

Masing also thanked Ukas for organising the programme, which they also did in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

He also handed over food aid comprising rice, instant noodles and others to frontliners serving at Kapit Hospital, Song Health Clinic, quarantine centres and Covid-19 vaccination centres in Kapit and Song districts.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Abdullah Saidol, Ukas director Samat Junai, deputy Resident Galong Luang, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut, police chief DSP Freddy Bain, and deputy Kapit health officer Dr Valerie Kimberly were also present at the function.