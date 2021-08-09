Mambong rep helps inoculate constituents

KUCHING (Aug 9): Residents from three villages in Padawan near here received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil over the weekend.

A doctor by profession, Dr Jerip took a 30-minute boat ride to Kampung Muk Ayun and Kampung Nyegol upstream of Bengoh Dam on Saturday to assist with the vaccination of 134 villagers in Padawan Sub-District Vaccination Outreach Programme by Braang Bayur Health Clinic.

“The response was very encouraging with 99 per cent vaccinated though there are some residents who still refused to be inoculated,” said Dr Jerip.

The Mambong assemblyman joined the vaccination team from Padawan Health Clinic yesterday to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than 100 residents at Kampung Sapit.

He said the great response from residents has made the vaccination outreach programme a success in order to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Also present during the vaccination drive were Kuching Resident Sherrina Husaini who is also Kuching Division Disaster Management Committee chairperson, National Security Council Sarawak director Sophian Isswandy Ismail, Braang Bayur Health Clinic medical officer Dr Syed Tawfiq and Padawan district officer Julius Scott Sapong.