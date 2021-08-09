Man killed in accident at KM6 Jalan Serian/Tebedu

KUCHING (Aug 9): A 25-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident at KM6 Jalan Serian/Tebedu near Kampung Riih Mawang in Serian at around 1am earlier today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Micker Moss from Kampung Lanchang Sabai, Jalan Baki Riih in Serian.

Alexson said the victim was heading towards Tebedu from Serian when the accident occurred.

“It is believed that the victim had lost control of his motorcycle when he was riding towards a bend and skidded to the roadside before crashing into a telephone pole.”

The victim who suffered severe head injury was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.