Miri traders urged to comply with ministry’s retail prices for bottled pure palm cooking oil

MIRI (Aug 9): All traders here must comply strictly with the maximum retail prices for bottled pure palm cooking oil set by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

KPDNHEP Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil said that his enforcement team had yet to act against traders selling pure palm cooking oil in bottled packaging since the directive took effect on Aug 1.

“KPDNHEP Miri branch advises any traders selling pure palm cooking oil in 1 kilogramme (kg), 2kg, 3kg and 5kg bottled packaging to comply with the maximum price set by the Ministry.

“Please report to KPDNHEP Miri branch office at 085-412862 or eAduan.kpdnhep.gov.my if any of these pure palm cooking oil products are found on sale above the maximum price,” he said after inspecting Boulevard Hypermarket in Pujut here on Monday (Aug 9).

Effective Aug 1 this year, the maximum retail price for pure palm cooking oil in bottled packaging is RM6.70 for 1kg, RM12.70 for 2kg, RM18.70 for 3kg and RM29.70 for 5kg – all set under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Maximum Pricing for Cooking Oil) Order 2021.

Individuals found guilty of selling the price-controlled goods above maximum prices could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for not more than three years or both, while for companies they could be slapped with a fine of up to RM500,000.