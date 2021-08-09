MOH issues 58 compounds for violations of SOPs in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 9): The Ministry of Health today issued 58 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, the committee said 54 compounds were issued to individuals and four to companies, with one compound issued in Bau, two in Saramahan, 25 in Saratok, five in Sarikei, one in Dalat, 19 in Bintulu and five in Miri.

A majority of the compounds were issued for failing to observe social distancing with 30 compounds; four for other SOP violations; one for premises owner failing to prepare hand sanitiser; one compound for a premises owner failing to limit the workforce capacity at the workplace; and two compounds for premises owners violating other SOPs.

Three compounds were issued for failing to observe quarantine order under Section 15; two for the same violation but under Section 14; one for providing false information; five for failing to register before entering a premises; and nine for failing to wear face mask.

To date, the ministry has issued 449 compounds statewide.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued 12 compounds today as well for SOPs violations, with eight in Miri and four in Kuching.

Eight of the compounds issued were for gathering and carrying out activities not allowed under the existing SOPs, two for failing to scan MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises and another two for entering an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas without permission.

The police have issued 9,771 compounds to date and no arrests were made today.

As for the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, the committee said 11 compounds were issued, with six by the Serian District Council, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (2), Bau District Council, Sarikei District Council and Bintulu Development Board (1).

Six of the compounds issued were for not scanning the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually via the record book when entering a premises, four compounds issued for incomplete customers registration book and one compound for failure to control the number of customers inside a premises.

The local authorities have issued 1,399 compounds to date.