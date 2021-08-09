Pustaka Miri to host virtual talk on mental health today

MIRI (Aug 9): Pustaka Miri and Miri Hospital are jointly holding a virtual talk on ‘Covid-19 and Mental Health Care’ today via Pustaka’s official Youtube channel from 10am.

The virtual talk is part of Pustaka’s monthly virtual activities for the community is also available via Pustaka’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pustaka.sarawak/ .

Dr Claire Then from Miri Hospital’s psychiatric unit will be sharing on the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on mental health.

The main objective is to highlight a mental health issue – depression which usually occurs when in a state of extreme stress and isolation from the support network of family and friends and the importance of identifying and seeking proper treatment to reduce the risk of suicidal behaviour.

Members of the public are invited to the free talk onPustaka’s official social media.

For more information and enquiries, contact Pustaka’s liaison officers Muhd Annwar Adenan at [email protected], Suzannah Abdullah at [email protected], or call 085-422525.