Qhazanah to spearhead telecommunication infrastructure devt in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: State Government investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah, has been

given the exclusive rights to spearhead the development of telecommunication

infrastructure in Sabah.

An agreement to this effect was signed by on Monday, witnessed by Chief Minister

Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor together with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk

Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Qhazanah Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Salleh Tun Said

Keruak.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong signed on behalf of the State Government

while Qhazanah Sabah was represented by Ghazalie Ansing, chairman of its wholly-

owned subsidiary, Common Tower Technologies Sdn Bhd (CTTSB).

The Chief Minister said with this development, the state government aims to overcome internet connectivity challenges with much needed telecommunication facilities,

especially in the rural areas.

Through CTTSB, the State Government will be upgrading more than 2,000

telecommunication towers and building 400 new ones under the National Digital

Network Plan (Jendela).

CTTSB is one of the largest independent tower owners and operators in Malaysia. The

company owns, operates and manages 257 telecommunication towers in Sabah following its appointment to undertake the TIME2 Project in Sabah since 2005.

Also present at the signing on Monday were State Attorney General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Tuan Hj Rusdin Riman, Qhazanah

Sabah Executive Director Haji Mohd Shukor Abdul Mumin, Qhazanah Sabah Chief

Executive Officer Ahmad Rizal Dahli and CTTSB Chief Executive Officer Mikail

Sungiau Abdullah.