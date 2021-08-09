Sabah veterinarian receives prestigious award

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association (MAVMA) has awarded Dr Edwin Bosi the prestigious Anugerah Mengenang Jasa (AMJ) Award 2021.

According to MAVMA record, there were 74 recipients starting from 1990. There was no recipient in 1994, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2016.

Dr Bosi was presented with the award at the virtual 33rd MAVMA Annual General Meeting on August 7 where his citation was read out.

He was proposed by Professor Dato Dr S. Vellayan, a recipient of AMJ and Dr Randolf Paza Tsen.

In his letter, MAVMA president Professor Dato Dr Mohd Azmi Mohd Lila was glad to inform of Dr Bosi’s award to honour and recognise his contribution and high level of professionalism for advancement of the veterinary profession. This is in line with MAVMA mission to attain a high standard of professionalism in serving its membership and community in the enhancement of animal health, welfare and production as well as public health.

Dr Bosi graduated with a Diploma in Animal Health & Production in 1978 from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (UPM) and continued to complete his Doctor in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) in 1984. This made him probably the first native to qualify as a veterinary surgeon.

He was the first local Sabahan to graduate from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at UPM. Dr Bosi went on to pursue his Masters in Philosophy in veterinary science majoring in public health at Massey University New Zealand in 1992.

He started his career as an assistant veterinary officer with the Department of Veterinary Services & Animal Industry in 1978 and went into early retirement in 2000.

During his service, he was seconded to the Sabah Rhino and Wildlife Conservation Committee (JKM), Koperasi Pembangunan Desa (KPD) Holdings and Sabah Wildlife Department.

After retirement he was involved with the US-based non-profit conservation organisation, SOS Rhino and a Research Associate with the Institute of Tropical Biology & Conservation (ITBC), UMS.

He worked as fauna consultant on several EIA projects and also as an RSPO-approved HCV Assessor for oil palm plantations. He is also a veterinary consultant for buffalo and cattle projects in few major oil palm plantations.

One of his major achievements is in the breeding of the illusive and rare Sumatran Rhino. His success in natural mating of the species at the Sepilok Sumatran Rhino Centre opened the window for the breeding successes in Cincinnati Zoo, United States leading to the first captive born Sumatran rhino in 120 years followed by few more offspring. Today, the species is breeding well in captivity at the Rhino Sanctuary at Way Kambas, Sumatra.

Dr Bosi has authored and co-authored about 20 scientific papers covering on public health, wildlife diseases, anaesthetic drugs and wildlife conservation. He has written two books: Sumatran Rhino of Sabah – “A sweet & bitter story” and Pygmy Elephants of Borneo – “A race against extinction”.

Dr Bosi was a student leader at UPM. He was elected assemblyman for N.19 Kapayan in 2013. During his term as a lawmaker, he helped to pass the Sabah Animal Welfare Enactment 2015. He also supported the proposal to elevate the pygmy elephant to Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, to be a fully protected species.

Dr Bosi is a life member of the Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association, Malaysian Society of Animal Production and the KadazanDusun Cultural Association. Currently, he is a Supreme Council member of Parti Bersatu Sabah, actively practicing and managing three private veterinary clinics in Kapayan and Inanam.