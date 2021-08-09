Sabah working on ending winless run

KOTA KINABALU: Head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said the next two weeks would be important for Sabah as they look to bounce back from a string of unfavourable results in the Super League challenge.

Sabah FC went down 0-2 to leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim at the Sultan Iskandar Stadium in Iskandar Putri on Sunday to leave them without a win in their last six league outings.

The winless run started just before the two-month break where they lost to Kedah Darul Aman FC 0-1 on May 5 and continued when the league resumed with a defeat to PJ City FC (0-1) before snatching three straight draws against Sri Pahang FC (2-2), Terengganu FC (0-0) and KL City FC (1-1).

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat to JDT where Sabah FC were again without several key players, Kurniawan expressed hope that he would have the full team available when they take on Penang FC at the Likas Stadium on August 22.

“We will have two weeks break and we will fully utilise the time to make evaluation and work on our game plan.

“We have four more league games to play and all are very crucial because we have our own target to achieve…I’m very hopeful that all will go according to plan.

“Apart from that, I also hoped that our players who are out injured at the moment too will have recovered and return to strengthen the team,” he said.

After Penang FC, the updated league schedule will see the Rhinos take on UiTM FC away on August 28, at home to Selangor FC on September 5 before wrapping up their campaign away to Perak FC on September 12.

Sabah FC are currently seventh on 19 points in the 12-team standing but it could be temporary with eighth placed PJ City FC and ninth placed Sri Pahang FC trailing between one to two points with a game in hand respectively.

Meanwhile, two first half goals from Brazilian striker Bergson Da Silva led JDT to a 2-0 win over Sabah FC.

Da Silva fired home confidently for the opener in the 18th minute after good works from Leandro Velazquez and Muhammad Safawi Rashid in the build-up.

Velazquez, a midfielder, then assisted the second just three minutes later for Da Silva with a clever pass before the latter lifted the ball beating the off-positioned goalkeeper Rozaimie Rohim.

There was a hint of off-side for the second goal but the goal stood much to the disappointment of the Rhinos.

“We were without four key players who were out injured but we have faith in all of our players. We tried to be defensive tactically and looked for openings to counter the opponents but to no avail.

“We must learn from the game for example the second goal. Our players were waiting for the offside flag but there was none…they needed to play to the whistle.

“The players available have given their best on the pitch and they were willing to work hard…that was the positive that we can take from the game,” said Kurniawan.

In the game, Kurniawan sent on several youngsters as substitutes to take on the mighty JDT, including President Cup captain Abd Hanafie Tokyo Hasim and a senior team debut for 19-year-old Harith Naem Jaineh.

Super League standings

P W D L F A Pts

JDT 18 14 3 1 42 8 45

Terengganu FC 18 11 4 3 30 14 37

Penang FC 17 9 4 4 27 22 31

Kedah DA FC 13 8 2 3 21 13 26

Selangor FC 17 7 5 5 30 25 26

KL City FC 18 5 9 4 21 17 24

Sabah FC 18 4 7 7 20 23 19

PJ City FC 17 4 6 7 11 19 18

Sri Pahang FC 17 4 5 8 20 27 17

Melaka Utd FC* 18 4 7 7 20 24 16

Perak FC 18 3 4 11 17 38 13

UiTM FC 17 1 2 14 7 36 5

*Melaka United FC deducted three points