Slight drop in new cases

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 infections in Sabah decreased slightly to 1,247 cases on Monday.

No new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the daily cases remained high in Sabah, though infections in several districts including Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran have reduced slightly.

He said Kota Kinabalu continued to register the most cases with 310 infections, followed by Tawau (206), Penampang (127), Tuaran (91), Sipitang (70), Putatan (55), Sandakan (52), Beaufort (49), Kota Belud (48), Keningau (46), Papar (45) and Telupid (36).

Tongod was the only district without new Covid-19 case on Monday.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said close contact screenings contributed 310 cases or 61 per cent to the infections in Kota Kinabalu, while 32 per cent were detected through symptomatic screenings (sporadic).

He said symptomatic screenings made up 32 per cent of the cases in Tuaran and 25 per cent in Penampang.

In Tawau, he said 142 cases or 69 per cent of the 206 new cases fell under close contact category.

Overall, he said 770 cases (62 per cent) of the daily cases yesterday were close contacts, 295 cases (24 per cent) under symptomatic category, 87 cases (seven per cent) from existing clusters.