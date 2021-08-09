SOP relaxation for fully vaccinated in S’wak to be implemented once approved by SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 9): The relaxation on Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for those who are fully vaccinated will be implemented once the proposed SOPs are approved by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said they will be seeking advice from medical experts prior to the approval of the relaxed SOPs.

“SDMC has taken note of the announcement made by the Prime Minister yesterday on the benefits for individuals who have fulfilled the criteria for full vaccination.

“The state also takes into account the benefits of a complete vaccination and welcomes the role that the eased SOPs will play towards the mental and physical health of the people as well as the country’s economic activities,” it said.

SDMC stressed that at the moment, the existing SOPs are still in force until the SOPs for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) for Sarawak have been gazetted.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased for fully vaccinated individuals starting tomorrow (Aug 10).

Among the restrictions to be lifted are the ban on dine-ins for states under Phase 2 and above of the NRP; inter-district and inter-state travel for long-distance couples; and prayers in houses of worship.