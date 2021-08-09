Teen drug addict, 16 homeless persons receive Covid jab

MIRI (Aug 9): A drug addict, 14, is among 17 homeless persons staying at a temporary centre for the homeless in Kpg Pujut Tanjong Batu multipurpose hall, for the vaccination programme here.

Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was at the centre yesterday to see for herself the operation of the centre.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also minister-in charge for Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, mayor Adam Yii and acting Resident Jamalie Busri who is also Subis District Officer were among those who accompanied Fatimah during the visit.

While at the centre, Fatimah was briefed by the medical officers on the progress of the vaccination programme for the homeless people.

The vaccination programme for the homeless people here started in July.

Meanwhile, seven homeless persons are placed at similar centre at a multipurpose hall in Kpg Lereng Bukit here.