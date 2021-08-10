1,383 cases in Sabah, one new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Covid-19 daily cases continued to increase with 1,383 on August 10 and several districts showing significant spike.

They are Sandakan +86, Keningau +36, Kota Belud +18, Kinabatangan +21, Kota Marudu +37, Beluran +23 and Tenom +17.

One new cluster was recorded in Ranau, Kluster Timbua.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu stayed on top of the list for several weeks with 326 cases on Tuesday, almost 24 per cent of the total state’s daily cases.

Tawau was placed second with 168, Sandakan 138, Tuaran 92, Penampang 80, Keningau 79, Kota Belud 66, Beaufort 65, Kinabatangan 49, Kota Marudu 41, Papar 39, Beluran 33, Tenom and Putatan 30 cases each.

Sipitang 22, Telupid 19, Lahad Datu 18, Kudat 17, Kalabakan 13, Pitas 12, Tambunan 11, Semporna 10, Kuala Penyu 8, Kunak 8, Ranau 4, Tongod 4 and Nabawan 1.

“Close contact is the main contributor to daily cases in Sabah, namely 54.2 per cent (749), symptomatic screening 23.3 per cent (322), cluster cases eight per cent (111) and 5.3 per cent (73) through targeted screening.

“Of the 1,383 cases today, 1,064 are in category 1 and 2, 19 in category 3, 12 in category 4 and six people in category 5.

“Meanwhile, 282 more cases are still under investigation by the State Health Department,” he said.