17.6% of Sabah population fully vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun revealed that only 17.6 per cent of eligible population in Sabah have received full vaccination for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 40.8 per cent have received their first dose.

“The State Health Department and other relevant agencies are currently trying to speed up the vaccination process.

“As of August 9, a total of 1,126,645 first doses were administered, meaning 40.8 per cent of Sabah’s adult population were vaccinated at least with the first dose.

“However, those who completed their second dose are still low, with 17.6% (485,880 doses),” he said.

Masidi also said that efforts were continued to be made by the government to increase the injection capacity of Health Department while ensuring an adequate supply of vaccines is always available.

“In a situation where the Covid-19 virus is already in the society, we are racing to catch up with the time to vaccinate everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.

“This means that new cases will continue to be in high numbers until more people get the vaccine. Cases will only start to decline when we manage to vaccinate the population at a significant percentage level,” he added.

Citizens were also urged to play an important role in controlling the spread of the virus by practicing high discipline and personal health care by adhering to all SOPs.