Chinese physician association members help needy family in Miri

MIRI (Aug 10): The Federation of Chinese Medicine and Physician Sarawak (FCMPS), Federation of Sarawak Traditional Physicians and Complementary Medicine (FSTPCM) and Miri Traditional Chinese Physicians Association (MTCPA) had pooled their resources to give food aid to needy families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 3,000 packets of rice; 8,600 cartons of eggs; 30,000 packets of instant noodles, were handed over by FCMPS president Prof Dato’ Seri Tan Kit Weng to Tourism, Arts and Culture assistant minister Datuk Sebastian Ting yesterday (Aug 9).

According to Tan, the donations were kind gesture from members of the associations, who wished to reach out to and help the hardcore poor families struggling to put food on the table.

“Realizing that there are more of those in need than we could’ve imagined, we’ve pooled everyone together to purchase as many essential food items as possible to be distribute to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ting said that arrangements of the aid distributions will be made accordingly by identifying families who have yet received or having insufficient food items in their homes.

“It is overwhelming to see there are many people who concern of the wellbeing of our people here, we will make sure that these items will be delivered to them,” said Ting, adding that the distribution of the items will be carry out in the next few days.