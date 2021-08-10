CM: Vital to follow SOP to advance in NRP

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor hopes that the lessons of Maal Hijrah will give strength to the people as they face challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He also hopes that Muslims in Sabah can learn from the knowledge and spirit of ‘Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wassallam’ to face the new norms which differ from before and in the effort of restoring the state economy.

“As with last year, the Maal Hijrah celebration this year is celebrated while we’re in the pandemic. This year, our celebration is carried out in the second phase of the Movement Control Order of the country’s recovery plan for Sabah since July 10,” he said.

“What is vital is that the people continue to follow the standard operating procedures which have been outlined by the government so that we can move from phase two to phase three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in the nearest future,” he said during the launch of the Sabah- level Maal Hijrah 1443H held online at Dewan Saadah, Wisma Muis near here on Tuesday.

Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Haji Juhar Datuk Haji Mahiruddin launched the celebration.

Also present at the event was Special Task Minister Datuk Jahi Mohd Ariffin Haji Mohd Arif, who is also the chairman of the Maal Hijrah 1443H/2021M celebration.

The theme for the Maal Hijrah celebration this year is ‘Manjah Rabbani Ummah Berkualiti’ which welcomes all to follow Allah SWT and Rasulullah SAW.

While wishing all Muslims in Sabah, Hajiji said that by emulating the meaning contained in the hijrah event, the Sabah government also drafted policy and a planned direction / objective through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) objectives.

“This is among the efforts to bring back the state economy which has been affected by the pandemic since last year. I am confident that with the support and involvement of all the people, this development plan can be implemented successfully.”

He added that the government appreciates the consideration of all corporate bodies, entrepreneurs, non-government organisations and the public who have come forward to help those affected.

“The situation mirrors our multiracial community and religion who put aside their differences for community living principles,” he said.

He added that the positive aspects of Covid-19 was the exploration of online business and the digital economy as a form of transformation under the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“We had to journey to the Industrial Revolution 4.0 where human capital is filled with individuals who are highly skilled and creative. We must prepare ourselves, the young generation and the community so that they are not sidelined in the globalization and digital era,” he said.

At the event, former United Sabah Islamic Association deputy president Tan Sri Ampong Puyon was chosen as the Sabah State Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1443/2021 Award recipient.

He received the award, together with RM25,000 cash and a certificate of appreciation.

Ampong, 82, through a video conference expressed his deep gratitude for the award and advised all Muslims, to always foster good relationships with others regardless of their background.

The former Labuk-Sugut member of Parliament and Sugut assemblymen has held various positions in NGOs including Sabah Bumiputera Chamber Of Commerce chairman and Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation vice president.