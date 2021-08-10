Covid-19: 2 deaths, 836 new cases in Sarawak; Kuching tops list with 458 infections

KUCHING (Aug 10): Sarawak today recorded two Covid-19 fatalities and 836 cases, with more than half of the cases detected in Kuching, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement.

SDMC said the two fatalities involved men aged 78-years-old and 61-years-old from Serian and Kuching respectively, who died at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The 78-year-old was found positive on July 31, while the 61-year-old was found positive on July 25.

“The case from Serian had no comorbidities, while the one from Kuching had comorbidities of high blood and gout,” the committee added.

On the positive cases, a total of 25 districts recorded new cases today with Kuching topping the list with 458 cases, followed by Serian with 131 cases.

Out of the total number of districts, 10 only recorded double-digit cases with Samarahan recording 56 cases, Asajaya and Dalat (21), Sibu (20), Simunjan (19), Bintulu and Beluru (14), Miri and Kapit (13) and Sri Aman (11).

The remaining 13 districts recorded single-digit cases with Mukah recording nine cases, Bau (8), Lundu (6), Tebedu and Selangau (4), Saratok and Kabong (3), Betong and Sarikei (2) and one each in Pakan, Tatau, Subis and Sebauh.

Out of the total number of positive cases recorded today, 290 cases were individuals who were close contacts with positive Covid-19 cases (with 49 of them exhibiting symptoms); 413 consisting of individuals in existing clusters (34 cases with symptoms); 36 from screening of individuals with symptoms at health facilities; and 93 involved other screenings at health facilities (six cases exhibiting symptoms).

Four of the positive cases involved individuals returning from other states in Malaysia, namely from Kedah, Melaka, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur. One case exhibited symptoms.

“Out of the total cases, 710 of them or 84.93 per cent did not exhibit symptoms while the remaining 126 or 15.07 per cent exhibited light symptoms,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 563 cases that recovered and allowed to be discharged today, out of which 310 of them were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its PKRC; Unimas PKRC (78); Serian PKRC (46); Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC (38); Betong PKRC (32); Sibu Hospital and its PKRC (24); Mukah PKRC (14); Sarikei Hospital and its PKRC (10); Miri Hospital and its PKRC (9); Kapit Hospital and its PKRC (1); and Sri Aman Hospital and its PKRC (1).

This brings the cumulative number of recoveries and discharged cases to 74,626 or 90.18 per cent.

Currently, there are 7,474 cases that are still active.