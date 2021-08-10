Covid-19: 836 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 19,991 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 10): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to 836 today, a huge jump from yesterday’s 589 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said that Malaysia recorded 19,991 new cases today with Selangor continuing to top the list with 7,338.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,374 cases, Kedah (1,830), Johor (1,344), Sabah (1,383) and Kelantan (1,030).

Perak reported 953 new cases followed by Penang (743), Melaka (578), Negeri Sembilan (564), Pahang (539), Terengganu (378), Putrajaya (76), Perlis (24) and Labuan (1).

Malaysia has recorded a cumulative tally of 1,299,767 positive cases to date.