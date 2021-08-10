Dalat changes to Covid-19 red zone after recording 51 local transmissions in last two weeks

KUCHING (Aug 10): Dalat district has changed to a Covid-19 red zone after recording 51 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that with this change, there are now 19 red zones.

The other red zones are Selangau with 65 locally transmitted cases for the past 14 days, Sri Aman (138), Kabong (84), Asajaya (70), Subis (233), Mukah (175), Simunjan (323), Tatau (113), Lundu (110), Saratok (74), Bau (337), Meradong (55), Samarahan (402), Serian (967), Kuching (3,755), Bintulu (197), Miri (100) and Sibu (248).

Orange zones in the state are Kapit with 34 local transmissions in the past two weeks, Kanowit (26), Beluru (37) and Tebedu (40).

There are 12 yellow zones in the state namely Betong (20), Telang Usan (14), Sarikei (12), Pakan (nine), Sebauh (six), Julau (six), Lawas (two), Daro (one), Tanjung Manis (one), Song (four), Pusa (six) and Belaga (one).

To date, there are five green zones namely Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi and Limbang.

The Ministry of Health categories a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.