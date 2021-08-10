DBKU hq closes from Aug 11-13 for sanitation works

KUCHING (Aug 10): The Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) headquarters at Bukit Siol, Jalan Semariang, Petra Jaya here will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow (Aug 11) to Aug 13 to carry out sanitation works in its effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As such, DBKU director Dr Morshidi Ahmad in a statement today said all transactions and businesses at the city commission’s hq would be suspended.

“Online payment can still be made through the DBKU eServiceKU portal at eserviceku.dbku.gov.my, JomPay, Sarawak Pay, Paybills Malaysia, CIMB, BSN and Maybank2U,” said Dr Morshidi.

He said the DBKU headquarters and its counters there will be open and resume operation next Monday (Aug 16).