Dewan Rakyat: Number of those allowed in for next session to be decided, says Deputy Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): The number of individuals, including Members of Parliament, allowed to be present at the first meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament beginning September 6 will be decided as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said.

He said this is to ensure the session runs smoothly and to prevent Covid-19 transmissions, as in the case of what had transpired during the special five-day sitting at the end of July.

In this regard, he said the Dewan Rakyat Committee, based on advice by the Health Ministry (MoH) and the National Security Council (MKN), will call in and have discussions with both the government and Opposition chief whips soon.

“As done before this, the Dewan Rakyat Commiitee will call in both chief whips for discussion (on attendance numbers).

“Learn from what happened during the recent special sitting, we need more solid prevention measures in place,” he told Bernama after handing out food baskets to 50 veteran artistes in a programme organised by the Malaysian Veteran Artistes Welfare Association (PKAVM) in Desa Melawati here today.

The special sitting of the third session of the 14th Parliament for Dewan Rakyat was supposed to take place from July 26 to July 29, and August 2, but only met for four days and was postponed after Covid-19 cases were detected in the Parliament building.

Up to August 8, a total of 88 positive cases were detected involving individuals who attended the special sitting.

As for the motion of confidence on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that is expected to be tabled in the upcoming meeting, Mohd Rashid said Parliament has yet to receive such a motion.

“ we have yet to receive it to date. For government motions, the submission period is not that far off from the date of the sitting as compared to private motions which need to be submitted 14 days before,” he said.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin said his legitimacy as prime minister and the Perikatan Nasional government’s position will be determined in Parliament in September through a vote of confidence.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rashid said notification for MPs is in the distribution process to enable them to prepare their questions and other matters.

The first meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament will sit for 15 days from September 6 to 30, while the second meeting will run for 32 days from October 25 to December 16.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will officiate the opening ceremony on September 6. ― Bernama