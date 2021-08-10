Fire razes 22-door longhouse, early reports indicate no injuries

KUCHING (Aug 10): A 22-door longhouse in Kampung Sekubang, Batu Kawa Lama here was destroyed in a fire last night.

No reports of injuries or casualties were received as of press time.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre in a statement said following a distress call at 7.26pm, teams from the Batu Lintang and Petra Jaya stations were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“The commander in-charge of the operation reported that he fire had destroyed the entire longhouse. The fire engines could not gain access to the longhouse as the road leading to it was very narrow,” said the statement.

It added that firefighters sourced water from a nearby hydrant to contain the blaze.