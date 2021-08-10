Fire reveals power theft by crytocurrency mining operators in Miri

KUCHING (Aug 10): Another cryptocurrency mining operation was uncovered following a fire at Eastwood Industrial Area in Miri, said Sarawak Energy Berhad in a statement.

It pointed out that cryptocurrency mining operators are getting more discreet in their operations by targeting secluded locations such as industrial estates to prevent unwanted attention.

“Since early 2021, four cases of fire have been reported in domestic, commercial and industrial areas, even in abandoned premises.

“Investigations revealed that they were contributed by cryptocurrency mining operations where electricity was detected to have been stolen in an unsafe manner.

“Although no fatalities were recorded in those incidents, building owners and neighbours have incurred losses and damage to their properties,” said the statement.

Despite the dangers of power theft, it said unscrupulous individuals have ignored the advice by Sarawak Energy as well as the law and continued with their illegal and dangerous acts, disregarding the safety risks to themselves and the public.

It revealed on-site investigations carried out following the fire at Eastwood Industrial Area found one of the premises had been used as a cryptocurrency mining operation centre and all 100 cryptocurrency mining machines were damaged as a result of the fire.

“Sarawak Energy’s technical team discovered that the electricity supply had been connected illegally without a meter, leading to losses amounting to approximately RM30,000 per month. A police report has been lodged for electricity theft,” it said.

It pointed out that cryptocurrency mining operations typically run 24 hours a day and require a substantial amount of energy.

“Direct connection to the overhead lines would overload the electrical network system, eventually leading to unnecessary outages or low voltages which could damage appliances and affecting nearby customers.

“Tampered wirings can lead to electrocution of unsuspecting members of the public who may not know the existence of these electrical cables in their vicinity or cause fire that endangers the neighbourhood,” added the statement.

It also said Sarawak Energy, together with the Ministry of Utilities and the police, will continue to search and track down cryptocurrency mining operators that steal electricity to maximise their profits at the expense of public safety.

It reminded customers that stealing electricity is a dangerous crime and advised the public not to trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity bills or allow premises owners to enjoy limitless electricity through meter tampering.

“Meter inspection teams are trained to detect tampered meters, including fake electricity meter covers, as part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to curb power theft.

“Stealing electricity is a criminal offence under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of up to RM100,000 and/or five years jail, if found guilty.

“Unsafe wiring connections pose a serious safety risk due to the potential threat of electrical fire and electrocution,” it added.