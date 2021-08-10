Free virtual seminar on bipolar disorder this Sunday on MeCare Facebook page

KUCHING (Aug 10): A free virtual seminar on bipolar disorder will be held on the ‘Malaysian Mental Care Association’ (MeCare) Facebook page this Sunday from 8.30pm to 10pm via live stream.

According to a statement from the organiser, many people today were still unclear about bipolar disorder, with some even confusing the disorder with borderline personality disorder.

The aim of the virtual seminar was to clear that confusion, which would feature Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Senior Lecturer and Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Tuti Iryani Mohd Daud as a panelist.

The virtual seminar was made possible by the collaboration of MeCare with Depression Survival (Malaysia), Medical Mythbusters Malaysia, The Patriots, Secretariat of Psychology (PSYCSTA) IIUM, Pertubuhan Kesejahteraan Psikospiritual Malaysia, and others.