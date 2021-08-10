Joint raids uncover two premises stealing power for Bitcoin mining

KUCHING (Aug 10): Two premises at Jalan Batu Kawa and at PRC Garden, Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang here were found to be involved in electricity theft for Bitcoin mining activities during separate raids by police last Saturday.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the raids were jointly carried out by the district’s Criminal Investigation Division and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), with both premises found to be locked and unoccupied.

“During the first raid around 10.45am at Jalan Batu Kawa, the police had to break the door and lock to gain access into the premises. Further inspection found several Bitcoin mining units in operation with illegally connected electricity.

“Based on SEB’s review, the premises was believed to be in operation for approximately 36 months. The estimated losses incurred was about RM1.134 million,” said Lim in a statement yesterday.

On the second raid which was carried out around 1pm at PRC Garden, Lim said police also had to break the door and lock to gain access.

He said a few cyptocurrency mining machines were found to be in operation with illegally connected electricity, with SEB estimating loss at RM691,000.

“For both raids, the total seizure was about RM645,000 comprising 190 units of mining machines, CPU (2), monitor (2), TP-link (2), keyboards (2), cooler (2) and routers (2).

“The estimated total loss suffered by SEB from both premises is about RM1.825 million. We will continue to hunt those who are involved in illegal Bitcoin mining and locate the owners of these two premises,” said Lim.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 379 and 427 of the Penal Code.