Man in Ulu Baram nabbed for keeping protected wild animals, parts, shotgun – SFC

MIRI (Aug 10): A 52-year-old man was arrested in Ulu Baram on Sunday for alleged possession of protected wild animals and parts of protected wild animals in a joint operation by the Miri Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and the 12th Battalion General Operation Force (GOF).

SFC in a statement issued on its Facebook page said that the suspect, who is a local, was nabbed at around 2.30pm after an investigation.

“Through the operation, a 52-year-old local man was arrested for possession of a number of protected wild animals, parts of protected wild animals, a shotgun and nine ammunitions.

“Two police reports were lodged at the Beluru police station. the items were seized and the suspect detained under the Firearms Act 1960 and the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998,” it said.