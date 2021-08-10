More Sabah localities under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: With daily Covid-19 cases remaining above 1,000 in Sabah, more localities will be placed under a 14-day enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 12, while the EMCO in another six areas will be extended.

Senior minister for security Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said this in a statement on Tuesday.

In the city centre, three localities will be under EMCO until August 25 namely Kuarters Kilang J&L Jalan Kokol, Kampung Gudon Manggatal and Kampung Lobou.

Several districts will also see EMCO in at least one area, following high infection rates — Kota Belud (Kampung Menunggui), Papar (Kampung Tengah, Kinarut), Putatan (Kampung Petagas), Penampang (Kampung Pogunon), Ranau (Kampung Timbua-Kembiroi-Lobou Baru), Sipitang (Kampung Batu 1), Tawau (Kampung Bukit Kukusan) and Tenom (Kampung Batu-Batu).

Meanwhile, the EMCO at several localities here, which is supposed to end on August 11 will be extended for another two weeks until August 25 to continue contact tracing and close contact screenings.

Localities involved in the extended EMCO are Bandar Sierra, Kampung Kalasanan, Kampung Pulau Penampang, Bandaran Segama, Taman Bukit Setia and Taman Putera Jaya.

The EMCO in several localities will be lifted here, Penampang, Beaufort, Kinabatangan and Tawau on Wednesday.

Following improving situation in five localities here, the EMCO will be lifted as scheduled in Kampung Unggun, Lorong Cina 1, 2 and 3, Kampung Tebobon, Plaza Kingfisher and Polytechnic Commercial Centre.

The EMCO is also lifted at eight localities in Penampang, namely Country Height Fasa 1, 2 & 3, Cyber City Fasa 1, Kampung Nabangkung, Kampung Ramayah, Taman Vista Kiranau, Kampung Sarapung Kolopis, Vista Minitod and Kampung Tuunon.

In Beaufort, the EMCO will be lifted as scheduled in Kampung Lumadan, Kampung Kebulu Petani, Kampung Beaufort Selatan and Taman Arjuna.

The EMCO in Perumahan Ladang Tinabau, Kinabatangan and three localities in Tawau namely Kampung Blok 31, Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat and Kampung Darat Inderasabah will also end on Wednesday.