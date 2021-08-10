Nearly 95 pct of deaths in S’wak were unvaccinated, none from those with two doses after 14 days, says state health director

KUCHING (Aug 10): Sarawak has not recorded any Covid-19 fatalities from among infected individuals two weeks after they have been fully vaccinated, said Sarawak Health director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

In a statement yesterday, he said a total of 449 Covid-19 fatalities had been reported as of Sunday, with 429 or 94.6 per cent of the deaths involving those who had not been vaccinated.

“From the total deaths, 21 of them (4.7 per cent) only received the first dose when they were found positive, while three deaths (0.7 per cent) have received both doses before they were found positive within 14 days from the date of their last dose.

“This means that Sarawak did not record any deaths due to Covid-19 among individuals who have completed their Covid-19 immunisation (at least 14 days after receiving the complete doses),” he said.

Dr Mohamed Sapian also announced that the state had also achieved high Covid-19 immunisation coverage among its adult population, with 88.2 per cent for the first dose and 75.9 per cent for the second dose.

Based on the state overall population, he said 63.3 per cent had received the first dose while 54.4 per cent the second dose.

He said following the increase in the immunisation coverage, Covid-19 cases who needed close monitoring and treatment had decreased, while the daily admittance to hospitals for clinical stages 3, 4 and 5 in Sarawak as at yesterday were 44 cases with an average of 5.5 cases a day, or 1.83 per cent from the total admittance of positive cases in the hospital.

This, he added, showed a decrease in comparison to last month with the average daily admittance of 9.1 cases a day, or 3.05 per cent from total admittance for positive cases in hospitals.

Dr Mohamed Sapian also said the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in decreasing the risk of getting infected or dying, including from the Delta variant or other variants of concern (VOC).

However, he said immunisation would not completely prevent the risk of getting infected by the virus, adding that individuals who have completed their vaccination still possess the risk of infecting others and are a danger to high-risk groups especially those who have weak immune system.

The high-risk groups include those who have chronic diseases, cancer, or currently receiving immunosuppressive medication treatment.

“The state Health Department appeals to the remaining 11.8 per cent of the state’s population who are eligible and have yet to receive their Covid-19 immunisation to get vaccinated and ensure all family members and acquaintances also receive the vaccines immediately.

“This action not only serves to protect oneself but also to protect other groups who are not eligible to receive the Covid-19 immunisation as they are below 18 years of age or having the contradiction on Covid-19 immunisation,” he added.