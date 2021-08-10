Op Tapis: Bau cops nab five men high on drugs

BAU (Aug 10): Police here have arrested five unemployed men after they attempted to flee during a drug-related raid yesterday.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said around 4pm the police from the Bau District police headquarters (IPD Bau) Narcotics Criminal Investigation department (NCID) led by Inspector Mohd Alwad Hamat were conducting an ‘Op Tapis’ at an abandoned hut at a river bank near Jalan Lama Siniawan.

He said five men who were in the hut scrambled to flee the scene upon seeing the police.

“However, with the speed and efficiency of the police team, all five men aged between 22 to 33 years-old were arrested.

“No suspicious drugs were discovered on them during checks, and they were later brought to IPD Bau NCID office for urine tests. Test results found that all of the suspects were found to be positive Methamphetamine,” said Poge in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations found that all of the suspects admitted that they had taken the drugs prior to the police raid at the hut.

Poge also said that the abandoned hut, set up using canvas, was the place for them to take drugs. The police raid team had since dismantled the hut.

“Patrols and monitoring the villages in the areas are also part of the operation, as what we have carried out previously,” he said.

All of the suspects were being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. If convicted, they could be fined not more than RM5,000 each or up to two years in prison, or both.

They would also be placed under supervision for two years, he added.