SIBU (Aug 10): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Maong sub-branch Youth chief has contributed some kitchen utensils to the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church Machan recently.

Henry, who is also Betong Fire and Rescue Department officer, in a statement hoped that the items would be useful to the church members.

The contribution was received by Pastor Chiri Bob representing the church.

Chiri thanked Henry and his family for their generous contribution.