PDP man suggests business operators, employees to have completed two doses Covid-19 vaccination before being allowed to open

SIBU (Aug 10): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Central Region vice-chairman Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai has suggested all business operators including supermarkets, shopping malls and service centres, and their employees, must have received at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination before being allowed to operate.

He said it would be safer also if customers who patronise these premises were also inoculated with at two doses before being allowed entry.

He said this was necessary due to the emergence of new Covid-19 variants, especially the Delta variant, and the need for the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be further strengthened to fight the epidemic.

“We should always remain vigilant in the battle against the Covid-19 and with a strengthened SOP, this will effectively help prevent the spread of the virus in the crowded places,” said Lau.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had already allowed dine-in for eateries since July 16, provided that operators and workers must have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Lau said that such an approach might slow down the pace of economic recovery in the relevant industries and would bring more worries to the operators.

“But that is the best way to check the spread of the virus for with strengthened SOP, it is an important foundation to bring about a faster economic recovery so that the people can live a normal life,” he said.

Lately, Lau said, the threat of the new Covid-19 variants such as the Delta variant were causing a lot of concerns among the people.

“If the SOP is not tightened, it may be difficult to prevent the spread of the virus which may even get worse,” he added.

Though Sarawak is now under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), Lau reminded the people not to get carried away and be complacent as “we were still not out of the woods yet”.

He said the people should not make wrong assessments on the situation based only on the situation on the ground and the current development of the situation.

“Instead, they must continue to remain vigilant and be alert on the threat posed by the deadly Delta variant by embracing all the tightened SOPs which will more effectively help prevent and suppress the spread of the disease.”

He reminded business operators, especially the food sectors, to prevent those whose body temperature exceeded 37.5 degrees Celsius or their MySejahtera status showing ‘close contact’ or person-under-surveillance (PUS) from entering their premises.

He said such an approach could help prevent some irresponsible people who were still in quarantine, to continue to engage with activities, including dining-in, which was not unheard of.

“This is for the good of all the business operators and also to ensure that their premises are safe. If your premises are safe, customers will also feel safe as they continue to patronise your premises.

“At least, the business operators will not have to face the risk of the disease spreading in the premises which may even give rise to your centres from being suspended or even getting the fine,” he said.

Lau also reiterated his call to those who have yet to get their vaccination, to immediately go to any vaccination centres (PPVs) to get their jabs and help expedite the state to achieve herd immunity.

He said this would not only protect them but also part of their duty and obligation in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. They can just walk-in to any PPV to get the jabs, he added.

“Previously, we had a situation whereby the people had to wait for the needles. The situation is different now as we have sufficient vaccines to meet the demand and it is actually the needle that is waiting for the people to come and receive the vaccination,” said Lau.

He said the emergence of the Delta variant made the vaccination even more urgent.

“The question is not whether you want to go for the vaccination. There is really no choice and you just have to get inoculated as the only way to get yourself, your family and your friends protected against the virus,” he said.