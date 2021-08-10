Police record statements from Penang CM, other DAP MPs in state over Dataran Merdeka rally

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 10): Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has given his statement to police in connection with the gathering of federal Opposition MPs at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on August 2.

Police recorded the statement at the CM’s office in Komtar here this morning, taking about 45 minutes.

“It started at 10am at my office in Komtar,” Chow, who is also Tanjung MP, said in a statement.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer gave his statement to the police separately this morning at the Northeast district police headquarters in Jalan Patani here.

He arrived at the police station at about 9.45am and completed giving his statement about two hours later.

It is learnt that Chow and Rayer were among the DAP leaders in Penang who have been called in to have their statement recorded regarding the gathering.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is also Bagan MP, confirmed that he will have his statement recorded at 1pm tomorrow.

Among the federal Opposition leaders who had been summoned to give their statements include Langkawi MP and Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR President and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Last week, a group of Opposition MPs gathered to March to the Parliament building to demand for the Parliament special sitting to resume.

They dispersed peacefully after the police instructed them to do so.

It is understood that more than 200 police reports have been lodged against the Opposition MPs for allegedly violating Covid-19 SOPs of the National Recovery Plan.

The police are investigating the case under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.