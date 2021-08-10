PSB Northern Zone helps the needy through its food basket programme

MIRI (Aug 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Northern Zone had recently distributed food aid to 40 families through its food basket programme, aimed at providing temporary relief to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSB Pujut branch chairman Bruce Chai revealed that the recipients comprised mainly of senior citizens residing in Krokop area here, who were face difficulties to provide food for themselves and family members.

“Some of these families may have been struggling financially after losing income due to the slow down the economic situation caused by the pandemic.

“The amount of food aid we had allocated for each family could at least last them for a week or so,” said Chai.

He also thanked the local businesses who had supported the PSB’s initiative as well as the volunteers from PSB Nothern Zone’s branches of Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

“There are a lot of generous business owners and individuals who are always very willing to assist but most of the time they do not have a platform or manpower to distribute these assistance.

“Therefore, PSB as a political party involved with the community on the ground, are helping to link these generous individuals to the people in need, ensuring their assistance reached the recipients,” said Chai.

He added that the voluntary teams of PSB members are ever ready to help with the distribution when needed, thus, those who wish to donate can contact them directly at telephone numbers 085-662555 or 013-885888.